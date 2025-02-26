Rent A Chicken? How To Beat Egg-flation! Today on News Center 7 at 5pm

With egg prices reaching record highs, there’s more and more interest in renting or buying a backyard flock. — You’ve rented apartments, cars, and movies—have you ever rented a chicken?

With egg prices reaching record highs, there’s more and more interest in renting or buying a backyard flock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Anchor Gabrielle Enright takes you to a business helping people hatch a plan to buy their own chickens. What you need to know before taking a crack at it— today on News Center 7 beginning at 5 PM.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group