‘Remarkable man who shaped history;’ State leaders react to passing of Henry Kissinger

OHIO — State leaders are reacting following news of the passing of former United States Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger.

He died Wednesday at the age of 100 in his Connecticut home, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said in a statement.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Wednesday night on the passing of Dr. Kissinger.

“Recently, I had an opportunity to spend time with Henry Kissinger and hear his thoughts about U.S.-China relations, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons. His knowledge and perception of issues and policy were extraordinary.

“Dr. Kissinger was a remarkable man who shaped world history. As Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Dr. Kissinger had a unique ability to navigate hot-button geopolitical issues and build meaningful relationships with international leaders.

“As we mourn the loss of this distinguished statesman, we should also celebrate his life and all that he was able to achieve in the name of peace and diplomacy.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Nancy and his family.”

Miami Valley Congressman Jim Jordan released a statement on social media Wednesday night.

“Henry Kissinger saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge and served our county as a top diplomat for years.

President Trump said he was a man of “immense talent, experience, and knowledge.”

There will never be another like him.

God Bless him and his family.”

Kissinger worked with U.S. foreign policy through President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford’s administrations, according to the Washington Post.

He was born in Germany in 1923. His family fled Nazi Germany during the war and arrived in the United States in 1938, according to Kissinger Associates, Inc. He became a citizen in 1943.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as more statements are released.

