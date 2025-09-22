Remains of missing 46-year-old man found

VANDALIA — A man reported missing in May has been found dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vandalia Police reported Robert Crisp, 46, missing after they found a vehicle belonging to him on May 11 in the area of Northwoods Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they believed Crisp may have been experiencing a mental health crisis and was possibly armed.

Crisp’s remains were found in Butler Township by a group of volunteers and the Butler Township Police Department, according to a Vandalia police spokesperson.

Crisp’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group