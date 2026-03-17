Remains found by prospective homebuyers in Dayton house were those of former resident, police say

DAYTON — Police have revealed more details about the human remains found in a vacant home that had been up for sale last year.

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The skeletal remains were found in a home on Delphos Avenue by two prospective homebuyers in September

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Six months later, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office announced they had identified the remains as 69-year-old Steven Wortham.

On Tuesday, Dayton Police revealed that Wortham previously lived at the home on Delphos Avenue but was pink-slipped and removed from it due to poor living conditions.

“A tipster said that Mr. Wortham would continue to return to the home and ‘squat’ there,” Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said.

Investigators from the coroner’s office told detectives that there was no obvious trauma to Wortham, adding that they believed he’d been there for several months.

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