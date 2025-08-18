‘Reducing our environmental footprint;’ Montgomery Co. rolls out new EV charging station

DAYTON — Montgomery County unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station today, as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

The new two-port EV charging station, located in the Reibold Building parking lot, was officially opened by Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims and Montgomery County Commissioners. This station is one of five in the county and is available for public use.

For the county, this station is now another option supporting its fleet of at least 15 electric vehicles.

“It’s about reducing our environmental footprint and showing we can lead by example,” said Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “We know that this work matters and grateful for everyone joining us. It’ll take whole region working together to really make a difference.”

Hayley Carretta, Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives for Montgomery County, said there isn’t a finish line to reach with this.

“It’s really about how do we in our everyday decision-making, make sure that we’re making sustainable practices a priority for us,” Carretta said.

This new charging station is part of a broader going-green initiative that Montgomery County has been pursuing for over 15 years. The county’s fleet includes electric vehicles that use compressed natural gas, all aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

Montgomery County currently has about 15 full or partial electric vehicles in its fleet, and the goal is to continue expanding this number to enhance sustainability efforts.

