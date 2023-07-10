Local

Reds’ Votto ranks among most popular MLB jerseys sales halfway though 2023 season

By WHIO Staff

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 23: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park on June 23, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds player’s jersey is among one of the most popular in Major League Baseball (MLB), according to a new ranking.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto’s jersey was listed among the top 20 MLB player jerseys of the first half of the 2023 season.

Votto came in 13th on the list released Monday by MLB and the MLB Players Association. The list tallied sales from MLBShop.com of Nike player jerseys this season.

The Atlanta Braves’ All-Star outfielder, Ronald Acuña Jr. topped the list, followed by Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. They were both the top two MLB vote-getters for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

This is the full list of the most popular MLB player jerseys so far this year:

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
  4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  5. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  6. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  7. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
  8. Matt Olsen, Atlanta Braves
  9. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
  10. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  11. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
  12. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
  13. Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
  14. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
  15. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
  16. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
  17. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
  18. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
  19. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
  20. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

