Reds’ Votto ranks among most popular MLB jerseys sales halfway though 2023 season

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds player’s jersey is among one of the most popular in Major League Baseball (MLB), according to a new ranking.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto’s jersey was listed among the top 20 MLB player jerseys of the first half of the 2023 season.

Votto came in 13th on the list released Monday by MLB and the MLB Players Association. The list tallied sales from MLBShop.com of Nike player jerseys this season.

The Atlanta Braves’ All-Star outfielder, Ronald Acuña Jr. topped the list, followed by Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. They were both the top two MLB vote-getters for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

This is the full list of the most popular MLB player jerseys so far this year:

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Jose Altuve, Houston Astros Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners Matt Olsen, Atlanta Braves Alex Bregman, Houston Astros Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles Manny Machado, San Diego Padres Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

