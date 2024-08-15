Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets; how it works

CINCINNATI — If you head to Great American Ballpark, you may notice a new ticketing system.

It scans your face, rather than the ticket.

Our news partners at WCPO looked at how the new system works and how fans feel about it.

It’s called Go-Ahead Entry, a new facial recognition software that takes fans minutes to sign up, and even less time to get through the gate.

“So the main reason is because it’s fast. We learned from the test in Philadelphia last year that fans are getting through 68% faster if they use Go Ahead Entry,” Jacob Widerschein, vice president of ticket operations for the Cincinnati Reds, said.

>> Man accused of having gun on school grounds causes panic during youth football practice

Here’s how to use it:

Download the MLB Ballpark App, make an account

Make an account

Choose your team

Verify you are at least 18 and take a photo

WCPO spoke to Reds fans who said they were excited about the new technology.

“I think it’s pretty awesome — I leave my phone in my pocket and just walk right on in,” Jason Molnar said.

Others were more skeptical.

“I’m not very fond of it,” Mike Leonard said. “I just think it’s another form of identification theft so I think I’ll stick with printed tickets or mobile tickets.”

Go-Ahead Entry is optional and currently only available at gates A and J.

Reds officials said the technology is secure.

“The picture once you take it is actually converted to a series of numbers, so the pictures are not stored, and then once the picture is taken on the camera it’s immediately deleted,” Widerschein said.

The Reds have no plans to expand go-ahead entry to other gates this season, according to WCPO.

Expansion for next season will be discussed at the end of this year, after seeing total numbers and getting feedback from fans.

Reds employees will be available at games for anyone with questions about Go-Ahead Entry.

©2024 Cox Media Group