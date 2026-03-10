Reds ace Hunter Greene expected to be out until July, reports say

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will start the season without one of their starting pitchers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Reds ace Hunter Greene is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips and loose bodies from his right elbow, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old is not expected to return until July, our news partners at WCPO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last week, Greene left Spring Training with elbow stiffness. Reds manager Terry Francona and president of baseball operations Nick Krall told reporters he would have an MRI in Cincinnati and consult specialists.

As WCPO reported, Greene has previously dealt with similar issues in the past. He was placed on the IL in 2024 for right elbow soreness. He also mentioned that his right elbow was causing soreness toward the end of the 2025 season.

Greene was projected to be the Opening Day starter, but the team announced that Andrew Abbott will take the mound instead.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group