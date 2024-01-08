Red Cross called to assist after local garage fire

VANDALIA — The Red Cross has been called to assist people after firefighters responded to a garage fire Sunday night in Vandalia.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local fire crews respond to house fire Sunday

News Center 7 previously reported that Vandalia firefighters were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Kenneth Avenue.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the garage upon arrival, initial scanner traffic indicated.

They were able to get the fire under control.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire posted on social media that no one was hurt, and the Red Cross has been called to assist the occupants.

Mutual aid was provided by the Butler Township, Huber Heights, and Englewood Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kenneth Drive garage fire in Vandalia Photo credit to City of Vandalia Division of Fire Facebook page (City of Vandalia Division of Fire)

