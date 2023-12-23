Recycling tips for the holiday season

With Christmas just two days away, Rumpke is sharing what not to put in your recycling bins this holiday season.

Lithium-ion batteries are major fire hazards, these should never be placed in your trash or recycling bins.

You shouldn’t recycle Christmas lights, as they can tangle in machines and cause safety hazards or damage.

Tissue paper, foil wrapping paper, and Christmas trees (fake or real) are not recyclable. Any non-foil gift wrap is safe to recycle.

You can find a full list of what you can and can't recycle on the Rumpke website.









