Recently released sexual predator arrested in Sidney

SIDNEY, Shelby County — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sexual predator after serving a search warrant at his home Monday, Sept. 25, according to Sheriff James Frye.

55-year-old Steven Lentz was arrested for a felony of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and is incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant on 3576 Wapakoneta Ave., apartment 104, in Sidney, Frye said.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation that showed Lentz having contact with a minor.

On Sept. 3, Lentz contacted a juvenile male through social media and made arrangements to meet, Frye said.

Lentz transported the juvenile from Wapakoneta to his apartment, then two hours later back to Wapakoneta.

Lentz was recently released from prison on Feb. 23, after serving approximately 20 years for similar offenses, Fyre said.

Adult parole placed a holder on Lentz and additional charges may be pending.





