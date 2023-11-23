Ready, set, go! Local runners take part in annual Turkey Trot

MIAMISBURG — Today, runners took over downtown Miamisburg for the 45th annual Turkey Trot.

Runners could choose between a 5-mile and 1-mile course, with the race starting at the intersection of Main Street and Linden Avenue.

The finish line was at Riverfront Park.

News Center 7 was there and spoke to a father and daughter about their strategies during the race.

“She likes to sprint,” Matt Goettke said.

“And then I get tired after I sprint and I have to slow down a lot,” Maddie Goettke said.

The Turkey Trot raises money for the Ohio River Roadrunners Club, which is based in Dayton.

