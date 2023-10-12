Ramp to U.S. 35 closed starting today due to road work

RIVERSIDE — Road work will impact drivers looking for access to U.S. 35 beginning today.

The ramp from Woodman Drive to Westbound U.S. 35 will be closed, the City of Riverside wrote on social media.

The closure will allow ODOT crews to work on the exit.

It will be closed throughout the winter.

ODOT expects to reopen it in April 2024.

The official detour will be from Linden Avenue to South Smithville Road.

US 35 at Woodman Drive Photo from City of Riverside Facebook

