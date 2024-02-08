Ramp from SR-725 to SB I-675 back open after crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A busy ramp to Interstate 675 is back open in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:21 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on State Route 725 near Interstate 675.

ODOT cameras show that the ramp from State Route 725 to SB I-675 was blocked as well as the right lane on Eastbound State Route 725 while deputies investigated the crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 there were no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

