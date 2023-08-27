Ramp to NB I-75 in Montgomery County to be closed due to road reconstruction

MORAINE — The ramp from Dixie Road to Interstate 75 North in Montgomery County will be closed starting Thursday, Aug. 30.

There will be a detour from Dixie Road to State Route 741 to I-75

>> Ramp to NB I-75 in Montgomery County to be closed due to roadwork later this month

The closure is necessary to reconstruct I-75 in the area, according to a spokesperson for District 7 Public Information Office.

This closure is part of a widescale project to reconstruct I-75 between S.R. 725 and U.S. 35 that includes new pavement, storm sewers, lighting, and minor bridge repairs. The estimated completion for this reconstruction is Summer 2025.

The ramp will be closed for 40 days starting Thursday.





©2023 Cox Media Group