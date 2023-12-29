Ramp from I-70 East to I-75 North reopened after crash

VANDALIA — The ramp to I-70 East from I-75 North in Vandalia is reopened after a semitrailer crash shut it down Thursday night.
Around 3:30 a.m. the ramp from I-70 East from I-75 North the ramp reopened after being shut down for approximately five hours.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down ramp from I-70 East to I-75 North in Vandalia
The crash was reported around 10:19 p.m. Thursday when a semitrailer ended up on its side, the cab left at a 45-degree angle.
No injuries were reported, and we are working to learn what if anything was in the trailer.
