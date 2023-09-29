Ramp closures will affect drivers on I-70 in Clark County tonight

CLARK COUNTY — A ramp closure off Interstate 70 in Clark County will affect drivers Friday night.

>>Police, investigating suspicious package, put in call for Dayton Bomb Squad

There will be intermittent ramp closures of Westbound Interstate 70 and State Route 41 starting tonight at 7 p.m. and until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, an ODOT spokesperson announced.

Road crews will be completing pavement repairs.

Drivers can also expect intermittent lane closures on State 41 in both directions between Old 70 Road and the Clark-Madison County line today from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers.

©2023 Cox Media Group