CLARK COUNTY — Drivers will see a ramp closure in Clark County today.

The ramp from U.S. 40 West to U.S. 68 South will be closed due to road work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working on the ramp bridge.

The closure will take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., ODOT said.

Drivers can take U.S. 40 west to Upper Valley Pike to U.S. 68 as an alternative route.

