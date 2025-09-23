Rainfall totals across the Valley

DAYTON — Finally! We have accumulated measurable rainfall across the Miami Valley. Over the last 24 hours portions of the Valley have received over an inch of rain.

The graphic below give you a list of the highest rainfall totals from yesterday and today’s rain. Bellefontaine came in with 1.5 inches!

Rainfall Totals Yesterday and Today

Dayton International Airport received 1.19 inches, the most rainfall since August 12th where we picked up 1.21 inches.

Rainfall Probabilities

This upper level low will spin over the Valley through Friday. Our next soaking rain chance will arrive Wednesday. While there is some discrepancy in timing, most of the rain will fall on the front part of the day with an additional 1 to 2 inches forecast. Rain chances Thursday and Friday will be light. In fact, Friday we can expect more sun than anything else.

