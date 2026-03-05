Rainfall totals across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours across portions of the Miami Valley range from a half inch to over 3 inches as of 4am this morning.

Miamisburg: 2.85″

Centerville: 2.44″

Spring Valley: 2.09″

Camden: 1.38″

Springfield: 1.07″

Dayton International Airport: 0.75″

Bellefontaine: 0.55″

Arcanum: 0.56″

These totals will rise throughout the morning with steady rains returning until midday.

Over the last 48 hours areas south of I70 have reported unofficial totals reaching over 7 inches of rain in parts of Butler and Warren county.

Rain and even thunderstorms are forecast through Saturday as an approaching cold front slides through. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast through Sunday.

