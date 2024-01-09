Rain, snow mix making for messing morning commute across area

MIAM VALLEY — It is a very messy start to your Tuesday morning.

Much of the Miami Valley is waking up to rain showers but parts of the Northern Miami Valley are seeing a mix of rain and snow.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see all rain by this morning. She continues to track this system and News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking driving conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 now on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Ritz says we will see rain throughout the day and then strong winds.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 30-40 m.p.h. and the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region starting tonight at 7 p.m. and will last until noon tomorrow.

Snow showers are also expected later tonight.

Hershovitz says rain was coming down early this morning around 3 a.m. and was seeing wet roads in downtown Springfield.

We have reports of several crashes on the freeway this morning. This includes Southbound Interstate 75 at Third Street in Dayton and several wrecks on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Clark County heading toward Madison County.

Jake Magnotta has the latest traffic reports on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Hershovitz continues to check driving conditions on the roads and will provide updates throughout the morning.

