Rain is impacting us over the next 48 hours: here’s who sees the highest amount

DAYTON — It’s going to a soaking, windy Wednesday evening and Thursday. Location is really dependent for how much rain you could see. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

I’m tracking a wave of low pressure to move in during the day on Wednesday from the south then exiting out to the east through the day on Thursday.

This means if you live north and west of Dayton, you will see a lot less rain from this system. Areas south and especially east of Dayton will see the most, potentially up to an inch of rain or more. The rain will move in during the evening commute Wednesday and linger through most of the day Thursday, but it should clear out in time for Halloween plans Friday.

Rain totals vary greatly by location Wednesday and Thursday

What we all with notice though will be the winds gusting up near 40 mph Thursday! It still will likely be breezy Friday for Halloween plans.