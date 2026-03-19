Rain chances the first weekend of spring

DAYTON — Rain chances are possible today and tomorrow. However, they will be limited. Air is still fairly dry and the low pressure center that will move from the Great Lakes region over the MidAtlanitc tomorrow is weak.

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Most of the Valley will remain dry over the next 48 hours.

Another chance for showers and storms arrive Sunday. This won’t be a washout by any means. The cold front will slide over the Valley late afternoon and evening. At this point a few storms are possible. There is enough energy as temperatures are forecast in the middle 70s.

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Storms at this time don’t look severe, but a few could be strong bringing strong winds and small hail.

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