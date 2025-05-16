Quirky tradition celebrates seniors’ last day at local high school

TIPP CITY — A quirky tradition celebrates seniors’ last day of class at a Miami County high school.

From bicycles to mini bikes, jeeps to convertibles, it’s all about riding in style for the Class of 2025’s last day.

Paul Nelson borrowed his friend’s riding lawn mower to get to class.

It’s a long-standing Tipp City tradition that goes back as long as anyone can remember.

“It’s pretty sweet. I’ve always wanted to do it. It’s a sweet thing to do,” Nelson said.

Jenna Krimm and Breanna Smith took a chariot of sorts for their ride.

“I saw her mini horse. I was like ‘I have to ride that in the senior parade’ so then I asked her dad and here we are,” Krim said.

It’s all about tradition, but Breanna said it’s more than that too.

“I think you just tell clearly everybody here wants to be here and wants to have a fun day together,” Smith said.

Heading into class for their last day, and then their focus on graduation.

“For the younger kids watching, just walk in and do your homework and do your homework and do your grades. School is important,” Nelson said.

