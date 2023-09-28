Quick thinking neighbor puts out fire before it spreads in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A quick-thinking neighbor is credited with putting out a fire in an apartment Wednesday

Vandalia fire crews were called to the 500 block of Scott Avenue to reports of a fire, according to Vandalia Division of Fire on social media.

When crews arrived they found two kitchen appliances that had been on fire in an apartment.

Crews learned a neighbor heard the smoke detectors and saw smoke coming from one of the apartments.

The neighbor then kicked down the door to the apartment, found the fire, and used a portable fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

No one was hurt and the fire was contained to two appliances.

Due to make damage to the apartment the occupants will have to stay with family until it can be cleaned up, firefighters said.

The fire was ruled accidental.

