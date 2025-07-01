Questions, concerns remain as end of temporary protected status for local Haitians approaches

SPRINGFIELD — There are a lot of questions and concerns remaining as the end of temporary protected status for Haitian migrants in a local city approaches.

The move to end the temporary protection status for Haitian migrants comes from the Trump administration and affects hundreds of thousands of immigrants across the country.

The end of the protection status goes into effect in August, but community leaders in Springfield held a meeting last night to try and figure out how to prepare.

The Springfield chapter of the NAACP hosted a meeting last night about supporting the Haitian Community.

The Department of Homeland Security says the situation in Haiti has improved enough for people in the US with temporary protective status to return to the country.

The chapter’s president says there is a growing fear among the Haitian community about what this means.

“Everybody is scared by the fact that this administration is not really specific in terms of who they are targeting,” Villes Dosainvil, the Executive Director of the Haitian Support Center, said.

People who attended the meeting shared concerns for the safety of the migrant community.

“I think the children need to be protected. I hate the idea of them being separated from their parents,” Marsha Norris, an attendee, said.

There is set to be another meeting in August as organizers work to figure out what’s next.

