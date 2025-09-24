Public relations professionals join forces to provide meals to help those in need

DAYTON — Public relations professionals in Dayton are joining forces with Miami Valley Meals during the Week of Caring to provide meals for those in need.

Miami Valley Meals, a staple in the Miami Valley, has prepared and packed over one million meals since 2020, supporting local organizations and charities with more than 4,000 meals each week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Robert Robinson, Vice President of Sober Living Dayton, emphasized the importance of these meals for individuals battling addiction, stating, “These guys come off the street and try to stay sober, a lot of them have no food resources whatsoever, so it helps us make sure everyone is fed properly.”

The meals provided by Miami Valley Meals offer more than just basic nutrition; they provide a chance at normalcy and routine, and for some in recovery, a second chance.

Robinson said, “You can tell when someone is starting to do really well in the program because they gain weight and they gain weight quick.”

The collaboration during the Week of Caring highlights the community’s commitment to supporting those in need and providing essential resources for recovery and stability.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group