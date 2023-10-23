Public meeting next month to discuss construction along busy Greene County street

BEAVERCREEK — A public meeting will be held next month to discuss a construction project in Greene County.

The City of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting on the reconstruction of the bridge along Factory Road, the City of Beavercreek wrote on social media.

The meeting will be held on Nov. 2 in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

The new bridge, spanning Little Beaver Creek, will feature an additional traffic lane and sidewalks on both sides.

The purpose is to deliberate the project, along with its proposed enhancements with the community.

The meeting will be open-house style, according to the city.

For more information about the project, visit this website.

