Public meeting to be held on I-675, Wilmington Pike interchange project

CENTERVILLE — The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement (TID) wants to hear from the public about a construction project.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Public feedback wanted on Wilmington Pike, I-675 interchange project

A public information in-person meeting will be held later tonight about the Interstate 675, Wilmington Pike interchange project.

It will take place at the Sinclair Centerville campus from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the 5800 block of Clyo Road.

TID will be holding it along with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Greene County Engineer’s Office, and the City of Centerville.

>>RELATED: ODOT approves $3 million for Wilmington Pike/I-675 interchange project

A virtual meeting will also be held on July 18 at 12 p.m. on the project’s website.

Those working on the project said they want comments regarding the social, environmental, and economic impacts of the proposed project.

Feedback is also wanted on any possible existence of cultural resources or hazardous materials in the project area.

In September 2021 ODOT approved $3 million for the project.

All public comments for the project are welcome until Aug. 18.

©2023 Cox Media Group