Public health alert issued for frozen pork dumpling products distributed without inspection

WASHINGTON — A national public health alert has been issued because raw, frozen pork dumpling products were produced and distributed without going through federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

A recall for the product produced and distributed by Dim Sum Factory Inc., a Flushing, N.Y., establishment was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, the FSIS said in its prepared statement.

The wonton dumpling products were produced on various dates since Sept. 6, 2023, and have a shelf life of 18 months. Vacuum-packed, 1.5-pound packages containing “GOGO DUMPLING Pork & Shepherd’s Purse Wontons (Handmade)” bear establishment No. “EST. 1656″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to a distributor in New York and sold online nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. FSIS determined that the location where the pork wonton products were being produced was not on the official premises of the establishment and, therefore, the products were not inspected.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. If you have purchased these products, you are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Questions regarding the alert should be directed to Daisy Ching, sales manager, Dim Sum Factory Inc., at 862-872-0076.

If you have food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

