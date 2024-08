DAYTON — Imagine walking out to your car to go to work and finding it missing. Ohio is now in the top ten states for automobile thefts, and with those odds stacked against you, you may have to do more than the obvious to defend your car from criminals.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is investigating the rise in car thefts—he’ll show you how to keep your car from becoming another statistic. Watch Thursday on News Center 7 at 11PM.

©2024 Cox Media Group