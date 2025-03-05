Prosecutors file motion to try 2 teens accused of stealing SUV, hitting cruiser, as adults

DAYTON — Two 16-year-old boys accused of stealing an SUV, hitting a police cruiser, and leading officers on a chase could be charged as adults.

Montgomery County Prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that his office filed a motion to transfer them to adult court, according to a spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers chased a stolen Chevrolet Equinox back in February when it hit an officer’s cruiser.

Khaiere Williams has been charged with several felonies. This includes two counts of felonious assault with a police officer and one count each of failure to comply, grand theft, and vehicular assault.

Sloan Davenport has been charged with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph before it ended when the car crashed out at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

The SUV also flipped upside down and burst into flames, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Heck said both teens had previous records.

