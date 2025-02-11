Prosecutors, defense talk possible plea negotiations for multi-county chase, SWAT standoff suspect

WARREN COUNTY — The man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a standoff in Montgomery County was back in court on Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Johnathon Brown was on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing that lasted less than five minutes.

Brown’s defense lawyers and prosecutors talked about what’s next in this case.

“I think, at this time, we anticipate this case will be set for trial,” Jennifer Nicholson, Assistant Warren County Prosecutor, said.

Prosecutors also said this about possible plea agreement negotiations with brown’s lawyer before trial.

“I did convey some additional information to Mr. Mulligan this afternoon that may impact plea negotiations, but there have not been, I don’t think, any meaningful negotiations or plea offers made at this time,” Nicholson said.

Patrick Mulligan, Brown’s lawyer, said that Nicholson’s statement was correct.

“We would be looking for a date to work towards,” he said.

There had been a brief pause in Brown’s case moving toward trial because he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. As News Center 7 reported last month, he was ruled competent to stand trial after being evaluated by two doctors.

Prosecutors said Brown tried to hurt a Springboro police officer with the stolen truck he was driving during a chase in August.

As previously reported, this all started when investigators found out a missing juvenile was with Brown. Someone spotted the 16-year-old at a hotel in Butler Twp. When officers handcuffed the teen, they said Brown drove away from the hotel. A short time later, investigators started chasing him on I-75.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 75 in Warren County before moving to surface streets and eventually ending in Miamisburg. That’s where cell phone video showed Brown crashing into a moving train.

There was an hours-long SWAT standoff after the crash that ended with Brown’s arrest.

