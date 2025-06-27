Prosecutors ask for higher bond for suspects in wrong-way I-75 chase, crash; Judge says no

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A judge told prosecutors no when they pushed for higher bonds for the two men involved wrong-way chase and crash on I-75.

A Common Pleas Court Judge said they had bonds set during initial appearances in Dayton Municipal Court.

Prosecutors argued that this chase lasted 30 minutes, and the public needs more protection from men who drove the wrong way into a head-on crash at this spot here in Moraine.

Investigators would identify James Collins as the driver of this pickup that ran for 30 minutes.

Collins appeared in court in person; he’d already paid 10 percent of a $20,000 bond to be released from jail.

Prosecutors wanted that amount increased.

“Fleeing from police, a half-hour police chase that ended in a head-on collision going the wrong way on 75,” Michael Walczak, assistant county prosecutor, said.

A judge denied this request.

The same thing unfolded with Thomas Downey, who was wheeled into his appearance in a wheelchair.

The prosecutor said Downey left the hospital against doctor’s orders and before changes could be approved to send him to jail.

It forced the court-martial to catch up to him a couple of days ago.

Prosecutors also asked that his bond be raised, maybe as high as $100,000.

News Center 7 spoke with Rodney Bogan on Father’s Day.

He was released from the hospital after a week of treatment for life-threatening injuries when his car was hit by the pickup that police said Colins and Downey drove the wrong way.

“They called and told my grandmother that I was, I passed on the scene,” Bogan previously told News Center 7.

Collins is facing charges of failure to comply, obstruction of justice, and vehicular assault.

He is out with an ankle bracelet for now as his case moves forward.

