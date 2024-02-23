Prop betting on collegiate athletes banned by Ohio Casino Control Commission

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved a request to remove college prop bets from the list of legal bets that can be placed in the state.

In a decision issued Friday, Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew Schuler said the request to remove the college prop bets will “safeguard the integrity of sports gaming and will be in the best interests of the public.”

The NCAA sent a letter to the commission earlier this month expressing its stance on the issue.

“The data is clear that student-athletes are getting harassed by bettors. Sports betting without appropriate controls poses real risks to the well-being of student-athletes and to the integrity of collegiate competition – risks which are heightened by individual prop bets,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said.

Governor Mike DeWine applauded the changes made on Friday.

“The Ohio Casino Control Commission took quick action to protect student athletes from unnecessary and potentially harmful threats,” DeWine said. “Amending rules to focus bets on the team and away from individual athlete will improve the marketplace in Ohio and properly focus betting attention on the teams and away from individual student athletes.”

Under the new changes, bettors in Ohio will no longer be able to place prop bets on the achievements of individual players. That includes in-game states and in-game achievements for collegiate sporting contests.

Those who want to place bets can still do so on overall outcomes and final schools of collegiate sports contests.

The rule changes won’t impact professional sports contests.

