Program available to help people with electric bills this winter

There’s a program that can help people with winter bills.

AES Ohio’s Gift of Power is in its ninth year.

People who may not be eligible for other types of aid can apply to get help with their electric bills.

Since 2015, AES Ohio has partnered with the Dayton Kroc Center and has given well over $1 million to 3,500 families.

“As we know, a lot of people really kind of live from paycheck to paycheck,” said Major Paul Cornell from the Dayton Kroc Center. “They’re really only one disaster away from having a real crisis.

Last winter, the program spent $142,000 to help nearly 500 families.

