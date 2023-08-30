Professional bull riding competition stopping at Wright State

GREENE COUNTY — It’s a sport that tests the skill and courage of riders who try to stay on a bull for eight seconds.

The Professional Bull Riders announced their 2024 competition schedule for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, and they will stop in 30 cities across 20 states, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

One stop will be at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on March 22 and 23.

Last year, the tour hosted almost 300,000 fans through 17 stops, while setting 21 attendance records, the spokesperson said.

For more information about the tour schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

