‘The privilege to help people;’ Local man holds bike giveaways, fixed, paid for by him

BROOKVILLE — When Dave Nugent was young, he never bought a bike. Nugent says he would pick them out of trash cans and fix them up for fun.

Years later, he is still putting old bikes back together. Only now, he gives them away from his home in Brookville.

“I’m just glad that I have the privilege to help people and that I can do something for somebody,” Nugent said.

Nugent keeps his eyes out for old bicycles, hoping to be able to bring one back to life.

“I had all of these bikes and nobody to give them to, so I just started advertising and putting them on my front porch and letting people know about it,” Nugent said. “Over the years, it just grew and grew, like Jack and the beanstalk.”

Nugent has been filling his front yard with bikes and holding bike giveaways for around 10 years. His giveaways are for anyone that needs a bike but may not be able to afford one, they can just pop by Nugent’s house and take one home.

“Some of the children, it’s their first bike. They’ve never rode a bike before. Some people, they had their bikes stolen. I have people that can’t drive, that’s why I give bikes away to adults, too,” Nugent said.

Nugent uses his own money to pay for parts and spends most of his free time on repairs. Each giveaway, he runs out of bikes.

Still, Nugent says he wishes he could do more.

“I keep trying, every year I tell them I’m not going to run out and every year I run out,” Nugent said. “I just enjoy doing what I do and I’ll probably do it for as long as I can.”

Nugent says people often ask how long he is going to continue fixing up and giving away bikes, he says he’ll keep it up as long as he’s alive.

Nugent is planning another giveaway in June. His advice is to show up early before the bikes run out.

