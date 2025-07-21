President Trump demands Guardians name change

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump is calling for the restoration of the Cleveland Guardians’ former name.

He wrote in a social media post on Truth Social on Sunday.

Trump called on both the owners of the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to change their names.

“There is a big clamoring for this,” he said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Cleveland Indians became the Cleveland Guardians after the 2021 season.

Both franchises changed their names in 2022 and have said they have no plans to change them, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said times are different now than they were three to four years ago.

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them,” he said. “We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

The Guardians told CBS affiliate, WOIO-TV in Cleveland, that they will not comment any further.

The Washington Redskins became the Washington Commanders after it was considered offensive to Native Americans, the AP said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

