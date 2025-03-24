President of Dayton Realtors dies

DAYTON — The president of Dayton Realtors has died.

Dayton Realtors announced that Pat Corle died Monday after a brief illness.

Corle was sworn in as the organization’s president in January.

She was recognized as the Ohio Realtor of the Year in 2024.

In a social media post announcing her death, the organization wrote that she was dedicated to the association.

“In keeping with that spirit, she modeled her presidency around ‘The Golden Rule,’ respecting the diverse opinions of all the members,” the post read.

The organization said they would share more details as they gather more information.

