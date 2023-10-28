Premier Community Health, Goodwill Easter Seals partner to provide free health resources, services

TROTWOOD — Premier Community Health and Goodwill Easter Seals are partnering to offer free health resources and services as apart of the Trotwood Community Block Party.

From 6-8 p.m. at the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley West Campus in Trotwood several health resources and services will be available for free.

Some of the services include health screenings, prostate screenings, child screenings, Flu shots, and sports physicals.

Premier Community Health and Goodwill Easter Seals are also partnering with Headliners Barbershop and many other community partners to offer discounted haircuts, fresh produce, and hot food.





