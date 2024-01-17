Power restored to over 13K AES Ohio customers after this weekend’s winter weather

MIAMI VALLEY — More than 13,000 AES Ohio customers were without power across the region following this weekend’s winter weather.

AES Ohio wrote on social media that 13,457 customers were affected over the weekend. There were 32 broken poles and four damaged distribution transformers.

Power was restored by 50 line crews and 30 tree crews.

“Thanks again to our customers for your patience during this challenging event,” AES Ohio said. “It was truly an All Together effort to restore all customers impacted. We appreciate our teams working around the clock to power the Miami Valley!”

The Miami Valley continues to deal with very cold temperatures and there is a chance for accumulating snow later this week.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track these conditions.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will have a full update this morning starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

