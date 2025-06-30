Power outage impacting area theme park, rides closed

MASON — A power outage is affecting “much of” an area park on Monday.

Kings Island posted on social media that the park experienced an outage and select rides are currently closed.

The rides will reopen once power is restored.

Any ticket purchased for Monday will be valid any day for the rest of the season, Kings Island said.

Kings Island did not say what may have caused the power outage.

