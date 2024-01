DAYTON — Multiple lanes will be closed overnight on I-75 for road work.

Starting at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 31, multiple lanes on I-75 will be closed in both directions between Needmore Rd and State Route 4.

>> Church, city, retirement home sued over opposition to Sheetz development in Centerville

The closures will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from today through Friday, Feb. 3.

Crews will be patching up potholes and repairing guardrails.

©2024 Cox Media Group