GREENE COUNTY — Drivers can expect lane closures on I-675 near Wilmington Pike due to a crash, according to OHGO.

>> Cincinnati Bengals distribute holiday meals to community

Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatch told News Center 7 that Sugarcreek crews were responding to the scene, but no other preliminary details were available.

We are still working to learn if anyone was injured and will update this story as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group