Porch pirates on prowl as holiday deliveries surge across region

KETTERING — A local police department is warning about stolen packages during the Christmas season.
Kettering Police wrote in a social media post that thieves are targeting unattended packages and urged residents to plan.
“Tis the season... Porch Pirate season,” they said.
The department said that people should not leave packages sitting on their porch.
To prevent this, you can do the following:
- Schedule deliveries for when you know you’ll be home
- Use the “Ship to Store” option when available
- Have packages delivered to work or a family member’s home if possible
- If you are not home when a package gets delivered, have a trusted neighbor keep it until you get home
- Have security cameras. They are oftentimes a deterrent, but if you do become a victim, we can help find who did it!
