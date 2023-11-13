Popular weight loss drug cuts risk of serious heart problems, study shows

New research shows a popular drug used for weight loss may have some benefits for the heart.

A study from Novo Nordisk, the drugmaker behind Wegovy, found it can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or heart-related death by 20 percent.

“This is an important study, more than 17,000 people, 41 countries, I want to emphasize that these were people who were overweight or obese so BMI of 27 or above, and had some underlying heart-related issue, almost 70 percent had a heart attack,” Dr. Jon LaPook, Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS said.

LaPook notes the study had a lack of representation.

Nearly three-quarters of participants were men and 83 percent were white.

Still, he said drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are shown to have a substantial impact on people’s health.

“We have to look at the big picture. There hasn’t been a good intervention for people to lose weight, and we know it’s important for people to lose weight for all sorts of reasons. So this is a tool in our toolbox, but it’s not the only tool in our toolbox. We do have diet, and we do have exercise, and I think that’s really important,” he said.

Medical experts hope this study encourages insurance companies to cover weight loss drugs and make them more affordable.

LaPook said these drugs are not meant for people looking to lose just five or ten pounds.

He added that studies have not closely looked at how the drugs affect people who are not obese.





