Pop-up shower chances through the week; High temps return to region

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Pop-up shower chances through mid-week

90s return to the Miami Valley

Storm chances for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon storm. Temperatures in the middle 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Adrianna Michaels.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the chances of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid, sunshine. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High temperatures climb into the 90s for the first time since June 3rd. Heat Index in the middle to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid, sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. High temperatures in the lower the 90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: A few storms possible. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

