Pop or soda? New carbonated drink shop invites customers to craft ‘unique’ beverages

MASON — Soda-lovers will have the opportunity to experiment with flavors, add-ins, and drink combinations at a new carbonated beverage shop coming to the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jukebox is a custom sparkling beverage studio coming to Warren County in a couple of months.

“We mix premium ingredients, fresh flavors, and endless customization options to craft beverages that are as unique as you,” a spokesperson for Jukebox said on their website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jukebox offers three main drink categories that include sparkling water mixes, soda combos, and drinks that have an extra element, such as boba or slush.

The soda shop invites customers to add flavor, texture, fresh elements, and functional ingredients to their beverages.

The carbonated drink shop will be located at the Deerfield Towne Center in Mason.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group