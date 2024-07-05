Police working with local nonprofit to help trauma victims

KETTERING — A local nonprofit organization is working with police to help families and children through the aftermath of traumatic events.

>>Fourth of July celebrations continue despite storm threat

Samantha Lakes started, “Lakes for Love,” after her children were sexual abuse victims.

“It’s super anxiety-ridden in the moment and you really don’t know what to do,” she said.

She dropped off connection kits Thursday at the Kettering Police Department.

Lakes told News Center 7 that she began the organization to provide support and resources for families going through traumatic events.

“I initially thought why not put them in the cruisers of the police cars, so when they so to cars where there are kids that are scared or unsafe, they gave them something to do in the moment,” she said.

The kits include activities and other sensory tasks that keep children occupied during the initial investigation process with police.

©2024 Cox Media Group